abrdn plc Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $293,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

CINF opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

