Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 108.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,216.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.