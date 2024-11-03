Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,455 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teradata worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 552,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Teradata by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.