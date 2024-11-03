Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 73.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 65,682 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 199.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 857.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

