Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $565.23 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.62 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.