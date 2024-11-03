Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $8,911,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,311,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

HR stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.48%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

