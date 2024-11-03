Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $86.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

