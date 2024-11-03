Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.50. 2,939,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,952,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

