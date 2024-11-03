Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.1 %

OUT stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.