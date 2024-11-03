Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $107.53 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.55%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

