First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Get Our Latest Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.