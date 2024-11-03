Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 265.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 45.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 56.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,130.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.4 %

Brunswick Announces Dividend

BC stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.