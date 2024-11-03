Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.