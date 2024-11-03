Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

