Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 801.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wayfair by 210.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 39.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $532,722.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,794.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,471 shares of company stock worth $1,987,002. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

NYSE W opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

