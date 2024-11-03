Boise Cascade (BCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $134.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.09 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

View Our Latest Report on BCC

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.