Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $99.85. 4,204,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 21,867,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

