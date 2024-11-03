State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 474 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4,036.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 75.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 209,511 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth $3,258,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ePlus

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.