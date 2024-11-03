Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

