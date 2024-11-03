Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,297 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in UGI by 99.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in UGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

