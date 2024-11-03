Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 2,754,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,860,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,036.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 215.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,794 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 26.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 92,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

