Bowlero (BOWL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Bowlero to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Bowlero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $283.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.33 million. On average, analysts expect Bowlero to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowlero Price Performance

NYSE:BOWL opened at $10.33 on Friday. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is -33.85%.

Several analysts have commented on BOWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

