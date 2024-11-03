Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

