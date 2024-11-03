Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,784 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $16,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 115.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 73,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $124,978,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.48%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

