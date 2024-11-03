Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 2.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $198.17 and last traded at $195.69. 5,393,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,498,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.