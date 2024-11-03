Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 36,698,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 80,244,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

