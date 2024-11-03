Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 62,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 239,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $986.34 million, a P/E ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,560 shares of company stock valued at $562,003. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 338,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,389,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

