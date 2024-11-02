Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $275,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 138.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,448,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,406 shares of company stock valued at $51,885,773. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.35.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.34.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

