Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $393.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.56 and a 12-month high of $401.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.