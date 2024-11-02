Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $393.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.56 and a twelve month high of $401.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

