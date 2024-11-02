Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Northland Securities from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

TWLO stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

