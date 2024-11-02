Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.44 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

