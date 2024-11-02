Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,795 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $310,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,398 shares of company stock valued at $23,238,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.