JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.23 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.