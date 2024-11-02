Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 27.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 182.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $2,031,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 28.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $85.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Read Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.