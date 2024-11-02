Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 5,045 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total value of $722,090.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,284.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Up 2.0 %

PLXS opened at $147.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.89. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $153.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 204.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 28.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 384,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Plexus by 158.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

