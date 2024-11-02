William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Onsemi Earnings

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Onsemi in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

Shares of ON opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 42.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

