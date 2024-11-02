Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,449 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $141.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.30 and a 1 year high of $147.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

