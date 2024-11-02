MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after purchasing an additional 684,676 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,101,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,191,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 706,159 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,516,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,726,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $36.41 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,166. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,166. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

