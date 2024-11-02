DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

