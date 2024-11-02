SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 3.16%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

