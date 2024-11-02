Head to Head Review: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) & JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Commvault Systems and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 4 3 0 2.43 JFrog 0 3 14 1 2.89

Commvault Systems currently has a consensus price target of $144.29, suggesting a potential downside of 7.32%. JFrog has a consensus price target of $36.61, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given JFrog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.5% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems 19.75% 31.62% 8.79% JFrog -12.35% -4.63% -3.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commvault Systems and JFrog”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $839.25 million 8.11 $168.91 million $3.95 39.42 JFrog $349.89 million 8.69 -$61.26 million ($0.45) -66.29

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats JFrog on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution. It also provides JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization’s software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets; and JFrog Pipelines, a continuous integration and delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro that provides access to the universal version of JFrog Artifactory and ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes; JFrog Pro X, a self-hosted-only subscription; JFrog Enterprise X, which offers cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, larger enterprise-scale deployments, service-level agreement support, and deeper security; and JFrog Enterprise Plus, a full platform subscription option. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

