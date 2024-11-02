abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $784,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $778,872.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,691.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,691.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,352.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,234 shares of company stock valued at $12,586,627. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.76.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $192.25 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.56.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.97%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

