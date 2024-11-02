Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 283 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $425.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.15 and a 200 day moving average of $461.89. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.76 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.