Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) recently announced the issuance and sale of $250 million in 5.050% Senior Notes due 2027 (Additional 2027 Notes), $750 million in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2035, and $500 million in 5.375% Senior Notes due 2054. The issuance, which was made under the company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3, will provide the company with approximately $1.48 billion in net proceeds after underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

The funds raised from this offering, combined with existing cash reserves, will primarily be utilized to finance Amphenol’s pending acquisition of the Outdoor Wireless Networks segment and Distributed Antenna Systems business of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. In addition, the proceeds will cover associated fees and expenses, with any remaining amounts slated for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of outstanding 2.050% Senior Notes due 2025 at maturity.

The Notes issued are unsecured, unsubordinated, and rank equally in right of payment with the company’s other unsecured unsubordinated senior indebtedness and senior obligations. The terms of the Notes allow for redemption prior to maturity dates under certain conditions.

The issuance was facilitated through an underwritten public offering under an agreement dated October 28, 2024, involving Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities Inc., and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as representatives of the underwriters.

The complete terms and specifics of the issuance, including the Indenture, Officers’ Certificates, and Notes, have been detailed in a Current Report on Form 8-K submitted to the SEC. This filing includes the incorporation by reference of the exhibits attached, offering investors and stakeholders a comprehensive view of the financial arrangements.

Amphenol Corporation, a leading provider of interconnect solutions, has strategically leveraged this financing to further its growth initiatives and solidify its position in the market. The successful offering of these Senior Notes marks a significant step forward in the company’s expansion plans and underscores its commitment to sustained strategic investments.

For more detailed information, interested parties may refer to the complete filing on Amphenol Corporation’s website or access the filing directly on the SEC’s EDGAR database.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

