Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $77.50

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,477 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $215,998,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,440,000 after buying an additional 108,143 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,148,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

