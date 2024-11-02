Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 14,351.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ARM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP lifted its stake in ARM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $141.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.78.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

