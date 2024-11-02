Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

PTNQ opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $74.45.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

