Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $125.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

