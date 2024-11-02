Contrasting Lineage (LINE) and Its Rivals

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) is one of 291 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lineage to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage N/A N/A N/A Lineage Competitors -5.73% 1.32% 1.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lineage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 5 11 1 2.76 Lineage Competitors 4215 14684 14572 391 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Lineage presently has a consensus price target of $93.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.38%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Lineage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lineage is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Lineage and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage $5.34 billion -$77.40 million N/A Lineage Competitors $999.87 million $120.77 million 17.70

Lineage has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors.

Dividends

Lineage pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out -3.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lineage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lineage competitors beat Lineage on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

